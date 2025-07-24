As it turns out, no amount of ass-kissing could save beleaguered New York City Mayor Eric Adams from President Donald Trump’s wrath.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday that the Department of Justice is suing the Big Apple and its mayor for protecting immigrants. This is the latest in a string of lawsuits filed against cities which the feds claim are obstructing immigration enforcement.

“The Department of Justice is suing New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for continuing to obstruct law enforcement with sanctuary city policies,” she wrote via X. “If New York’s leaders won’t step up to protect their citizens, we will.”

All of this follows the shooting of an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in the Bronx over the weekend. Two undocumented immigrants were taken into custody for shooting the agent during what appeared to be an attempted robbery. Despite the tragedy, he is expected to survive.

And while Adams basically opened the door to the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans earlier this year in an attempt to avoid his own corruption scandal, that doesn’t seem to be good enough for Trump’s team any longer.

Even flirting with a party switch to join them on the GOP side wasn’t enough to keep Adams out of the hot seat.

Related | Trump's team throws NYC Mayor Eric Adams under the bus

Now, despite numerous one-on-one meetings between Adams and so-called border czar Tom Homan, he and his city are facing a 37-page lawsuit.

Homan stood alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Monday as she accused Adams during a press conference of “protecting criminals who go out and murder, rape, rob.”

Of course, the Trump administration’s overstepping of power when it comes to sanctuary cities seems to be commonplace these days.

Just last month, they were activating thousands of National Guard members and deploying hundreds of active-duty Marines to Los Angeles not only to quell protests by shooting at journalists, but to assist in snatching up undocumented immigrants.

Then again, the administration’s stance, according to the lawsuit, is that if you just let these violent and masked immigration agents do their job, no one will get hurt—except immigrants.