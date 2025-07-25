The Trump administration is considering a move that could significantly hinder non-English speakers from filing their taxes: removing multilingual services at the IRS. According to The Washington Post, the agency is reviewing its language access policies following Trump’s March executive order declaring English the official language of the United States.

The announcement was controversial from the start. The U.S. has never officially designated an official language. While English is the most widely spoken, between 350 and 430 languages are spoken across the country—something Trump’s order conveniently ignores. It’s also unclear whether he even has the authority to make such a declaration.

“Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society,” the order states.

On July 14, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued guidance instructing federal departments to “phase out unnecessary multilingual offerings” and redirect funds toward programs that enhance English “proficiency and assimilation.”

“A shared language binds Americans together,” Bondi wrote, “while leaving ample room for the vibrant linguistic diversity that thrives in private and community spheres.”

But the fallout is already unfolding. Internal emails reviewed by the Post show Treasury officials believe the IRS needs to reevaluate its “commitment to assist non-English speaking taxpayers.” This could mean cutting over 100 translated forms, eliminating free interpreter services, removing the IRS’s multilingual website, and stopping Spanish-language communications, including on social media.

The impact would be broad—and primarily affect Spanish speakers. And this isn’t the first time Trump has targeted them. In April, he issued another executive order requiring U.S. truck drivers to speak English, a move critics called unnecessary and discriminatory.

Other agencies are scrambling to interpret the mandate, but the IRS stands out. The agency has already gutted its civil rights division and only recently renewed its phone interpreter contract for a few months after the Department of Government Efficiency, Trump’s cost-cutting office, pushed for a review of all expiring contracts.

IRS commissioner Billy Long

DOGE’s reach has extended even further. In May, CNBC reported that nearly one-third of IRS auditors had been cut, due to staffing reductions linked to DOGE’s deferred resignation program and mass layoffs. The agency has lost more than 11,000 employees—11% of its workforce—according to a Treasury Inspector General report released May 2.

Meanwhile, the interpreter contract is set to expire before the year’s end. Sources told the Post that senior officials at the IRS and Treasury agreed the services were critical—but that wasn’t enough to secure long-term support. Whether the new IRS commissioner, Billy Long, will extend the contract remains uncertain, though before he became commissioner he long campaigned to abolish the IRS completely.

All signs point to an agency being dismantled and reshaped to align with Trump’s political agenda. What was once a push to make government services more accessible is now being reversed—one executive order at a time.