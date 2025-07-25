Before jetting off to Scotland for a 5-day trip, President Donald Trump was asked about the application of the Supreme Court’s 2024 immunity decision to President Barack Obama, who is weathering baseless treason accusations, cooked up to distract from the ongoing Epstein scandal.

At the time of the decision, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that it made Trump “a king above the law.”

“It probably helps him a lot. It probably helped him a lot, the immunity ruling, but it doesn't help the people around him at all. But it probably helps him a lot. He's done criminal acts, no question about it. But he has immunity, and it probably helps him a lot,” Trump said before adding, “He owes me big. Obama owes me big.”

The irony is that Trump’s defense against the many lawsuits he faces now revolves around the court’s presidential immunity decision, and the man he repeatedly slanders would likely be protected by the radical right-wing Supreme Court’s decision.

Unable to escape the fallout from the Trump administration’s refusal to release the Epstein files, GOP officials have also latched onto the conspiracy that Obama committed a “treasonous conspiracy” that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in Trump’s favor.

Of course, Obama shouldn’t need immunity to beat this evidence-free case.