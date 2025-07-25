A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

You'll never believe why Trump claims 'Obama owes me big'

News flash: Presidential immunity is beneficial only to presidents who are corrupt.

Filing taxes is about to get even harder for non-English speakers

It’s just another transparent attack on immigrants.

Trump won't rule out pardoning notorious sex offender he partied with

His silence speaks volumes.

Cartoon: Late night with MAGA

The disgust will keep you awake.

Sorry, Trump, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell isn't going anywhere

No matter how much the president whines and moans.

'Bribery is still illegal': Paramount merger reeks of Trump payoff

The message to corporations is clear: Bend the knee or get bent.

How an iPhone app became a vital tool in fighting Trump’s ICE goons

Let’s hope Apple does the right thing when the app is inevitably targeted.

Trump teams wants to rewrite history by axing books on slavery

His minions think telling the truth about slavery is “corrosive ideology.”

Media keeps caving to Trump, but FCC goon demands even more

The Federal Communications Commission chair is pushing for a “course correction.”

