This confessional was posted to Reddit’s r/centrist community. In it, a Tennessee Democrat explains why he voted for Donald Trump in 2024, despite voting Democratic downballot. I’m sharing it with commentary because it offers a window into Trump’s enduring—and maddening—appeal.

​​I voted for Trump in 2024, it took a lot in me to do it but I did it. I live in Nashville so I voted Trump up top and actually I voted blue all the way down, I am not a huge fan of Tennessee republicans. I find them too extreme, I would consider myself similar to a northeastern republican, or a 90s democrat. I voted the day of, I could’ve early voted but I chose not to because I just couldn’t decide what to do. I didn’t plan to vote for Harris for a variety of reasons that I’ll explain, but it was either Trump or 3rd party. The day of, I chose Trump.

First of all, “90s Democrat” is basically code for “not woke.” I’ve written recently about how progressive buzzwords have been an electoral disaster for the left.

I watched the debate between Trump and Harris, and just like most people thought, Trump absolutely got his ass beat by Harris. She came off strong, prepared, looked great up there but I just didn’t hear anything new that she was looking to bring to the table that were fresh ideas and she had been the VP for Joe and I wasn’t very happy with Joe Biden’s presidency in all honesty. Didn’t think it was awful, but it wasn’t great either.

So Kamala Harris had to bring “something new,” but Trump could recycle his failed first-term talking points? Trump’s always benefited from the bigotry of low expectations—and here it is on full display. Also, Biden wasn’t awful … so bring back the guy whose last presidency was?a

When I watched the DNC, I didn’t really see much other than the party turning away from everyday citizens who are looking for a bright future and instead it seemed like DNC was open to big business and corporate donors. I’m all against political parties being bought and paid for so it turned me off to the democrats.

This sounds like someone getting their political news from Fox News or Facebook memes. The idea that the DNC is in bed with corporate donors—but the Republican convention wasn’t—is fantasy. For the record, the conventions’ fundraising weren’t that far off, with $95 million for Democrats and $85 million for Republicans. And, yes, Republicans took corporate money. Of course they did.

Nutirition is a huge thing for me, I felt RFK joining forces with Trump and talking about getting rid of nitrates, phosphates, corn syrups, seed oils…etc, and trying to reduce the cancer rates and going after corporations who are poisoning our foods everyday.

Imagine thinking Trump is going to “go after” corporations—unless they’re run by a liberal or said something mean about him. And Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? He’s a dangerous crank, plain and simple.

I felt Trump would calm down the Ukraine/Russia conflict and Trump would use his relationship to Putin to basically say “stop this shit” and create a calmer world for us. Also would work to fix the debt this country is facing, lower inflation, transparency on Epstein files and bring plenty of jobs back to the US.

Trump’s greatest power is that his followers believe his lies, dismiss his truths, and when there’s neither, they just make things up. He’s a tabula rasa for projection. This is exhibit A.

Here’s where things went south: Epstein files, guy thinks we’re stupid. He campaigns on the Epstein files, realizes he’s on there and now is telling us to stop worrying about it and questioning why we’re still talking about it? Now they’re trying to deflect by talking about Obama. This is embarassing.

This guy isn’t MAGA, and to his credit, he says he’s going back to voting Democratic. But he’s right: the Epstein stuff is a genuine vulnerability for Trump. The more he tries to bury it, the more it feeds the narrative that he’s hiding something.

Getting rid of the Dept of Education, I know he brought this up during his campaign but I thought he’d be sensible enough to work across the aisle with democrats on this matter but this is insane. He wanted to shut down the Dept of Education with no back up plan other than let the states figure it out. I don’t know if I necessarily trust republicans when it comes to education these days.

Trump has never been sensible. He’s never worked with Democrats. Why would anyone think he’d start now?

This guy knew what Trump was promising. He doesn’t even trust Republicans on education. And yet he voted for Trump anyway. I can’t even.

“The Big, Beautiful, Bill”, an abhorrently terrible bill that only helps people in the top tax brackets to save money on federal taxes that they don’t need. I make between 51k-100k and I would only save $800 on taxes but the highest tax brackets will save thousands. Why? I could use $5,000 back more than someone who owns a home or two. And the bottom bracket will pay more in taxes. This was by far the worst bill and it benefits the rich and not the working class, young people like myself who voted for Trump.

Yes, the GOP passed a tax bill for rich people. This is not a twist ending. This is the brand.

Tarrifs: wtf is this guy thinking other countries will pay more, we’re the ones having to foot the cost. This is making things more expensive for us and people up top brag the US has brought in higher amounts of revenue but it’s from our own people, not even other countries.

Trump ran on this. He campaigned on it. Again, this guy wasn’t uninformed. So why the shock?

Immigration: I’m a traveler, I’ve been to many countries and when you overstay your welcome, immigration will come to your door and ask you to leave so I get that. If you’re in this country and you’ve overstayed your visa, or are not documented, you have to head back and come back the right way. My dad is an immigrant, did all the right things and he’s here and can vote. It should be the same for everyone. BUT, when immigration is coming and going after citizens and not doing their due diligence and checking backgrounds and citizenship and they’re just assuming their illegal than that’s a massive red flag. Trump is basically telling these guys they have free will to do whatever and it’s messed up. Alligator Alcatraz and the living conditions there is ridiculous.

Even this guy, who’s mostly supportive of immigration enforcement, recognizes how reckless Trump’s approach is. But he misses the core issue: The economy is heavily dependent on immigrant labor like construction, agriculture, and hospitality. Mass deportations are another inflationary time bomb.

Polling shows growing support for immigrants, but much of that is just opposition to Trump’s policies, not a deeper ideological shift. The issue will continue to be a liability for Democrats.

I will absolutely be voting all blue come the midterms and will be voting for a sensible democrat next election. This guy has ruined it for me.

We’re a 49-48 Democratic country. We don’t need to win over MAGA. But if we can peel off just 5 points—voters like this guy—we’re suddenly a 54-43 country. That flips more House and Senate seats, gives us cushion for midterms, and opens up red-leaning states to real competition.

People like this guy—Democrats who flirted with Trump—are the lowest-hanging fruit. If there’s a silver lining to Trump’s disastrous presidency, it’s that some of them are now ready to come home.