President Donald Trump and his legion of Republican bootlickers are running scared as millions of Americans, including many in their base, demand the government release its files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Whether it’s Republicans faltering as they try to deflect questions about their apparent apathy toward an alleged network of sex criminals, or whether it’s Democrats taking the opportunity to press the GOP on their marble-mouthed responses, the Epstein scandal is not going away any time soon.

And it’s all on video!

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow is running for a Senate seat held by fellow Democrat Gary Peters, who is retiring. She recently dropped a video that demonstrates why she has outraised all other candidates in the Democratic primary so far.

GOP Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri had all kinds of problems on CNN Tuesday. He struggled to explain why he was so willing to use his committee’s subpoena power as part of a Hunter Biden witch hunt—and yet thought it was beyond the pale to subpoena anyone in relation to Epstein.

Trump denied credible reports that he was told in May that his name appears multiple times in the trove of documents the Department of Justice possesses about Epstein—a bombshell revelation that sheds light into why Trump is likely so desperate to keep the files under wraps.

What do Republicans do when they’re slacking off on the job? Suck up to Dear Leader, of course! During the markup of a recent funding bill, Republican Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho proposed an amendment to rename the Kennedy Center’s Opera House the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson seemed a tad bit anxious while defending his decision to block any votes related to the Epstein-files scandal before the chamber departed for its summer break.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard is doing her part to deflect from the growing scrutiny over the Epstein files. After accusing former President Barack Obama of a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump during the 2016 presidential election, she refused to provide any real evidence.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did a great job simplifying the abject hypocrisy of the Trump administration’s refusal to release the long-promised Epstein files. "Let's be clear about the situation here: Jeffrey Epstein was a friend of Donald Trump,” he said.

It’s been yet another chaotic week of Republican incompetence, and unfortunately, there are no signs they’ll learn from their mistakes anytime soon.

For more video content, please check out Daily Kos on YouTube.