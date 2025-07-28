Republicans are trying to fully cement President Donald Trump's takeover of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., after a Republican lawmaker introduced a bill to remove former President John F. Kennedy's name from the building and replace it with Dear Leader's.

The bill, introduced by Missouri GOP Rep. Bob Onder, is called the Make Entertainment Great Again Act. If passed, it would erase Kennedy’s name from the building—which was renamed after Kennedy in 1964 following his assassination and serves as “a living memorial” to the late president, and call it the Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.

“You would be hard pressed to find a more significant cultural icon in the past 40 years than President Trump,” Onder said in a news release that heaped praise upon Dear Leader. “President Trump’s love and mastery of entertainment has stood the test of time and allowed him to capture Americans’ attention for decades. I cannot think of a more ubiquitous symbol of American exceptionalism in the arts, entertainment, and popular culture at large than President Trump.”

Changing the name of the Kennedy Center would fully cement Trump's takeover of the performing arts powerhouse. Already, Trump fired the entire Kennedy Center board of trustees and replaced them with his own MAGA bootlickers in order to change the kind of programming that is featured in the building. Trump then claimed the board unanimously made him chairman.

Republicans are also trying to rename the Kennedy Center's Opera House—one of a number of theaters inside the building—after first lady Melania Trump in yet another ridiculous and divisive move.

But renaming the entire building after Trump would likely further damage the performing arts center. Already, artists have decided not to bring their shows or performances to the center in protest of Trump's takeover. And ticket sales have slumped as much as 50%, as patrons also decide they do not want to financially support Trump's hostile takeover and changes. But that doesn't matter to congressional Republicans, who will do anything to prove their love and devotion to their MAGA God.

Aside from wanting to rename the Kennedy Center after Trump, congressional Republicans have also introduced bills that would put Trump's face on the $100 bill, add Trump's face to Mount Rushmore, and rename Dulles International Airport in Virginia after him. Other Republicans have moved to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, the long-elusive honor that Trump is so mad he won't ever get.

The Republican ass kissing of Dear Leader is truly stomach churning.