Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina continues her transformation into an erratic and increasingly cruel presence in the GOP. Appearing Sunday on Fox News, Mace gushed over President Donald Trump’s inhumane and illegal deportation policies, which include arresting people who are complying with legal immigration processes by appearing in court.

“[There’s a] new sheriff in town,” Mace said. “I have to tell you, one of my favorite things to watch on YouTube these days are the court hearings where illegals are in court and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] shows up to drag them out of court and deport them. I can think of nothing more American today than keeping our streets safer by getting those violent criminals out of the United States of America.”

Mace’s apparent enjoyment at what best resembles a gestapo-like roundup of people—many of whom are law-abiding and were living in our country legally—serves as a stark reminder of the cruelty that the Republican Party revels in. The ICE project of detainment and deportation without due process has been ruled illegal by federal judges, and the Trump administration has also shown a willingness to violate the rights of innocent people to push a purely racist agenda.

Mace's turn from so-called moderate Republican to bloviating opponent of transgender rights and immigrant rights has been both grotesque and unsurprising. Over the past few years, she has increased her bigoted rhetoric against trans Americans, and her reckless and inflammatory accusations against a variety of people have prompted at least one former staffer to describe Mace as “full of shit.”

It seems clear that Mace is also full of cruelty.