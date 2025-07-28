Well, looks like President Donald Trump is still beefing with windmills.

During a press conference in Scotland on Monday, Trump told reporters that windmills are “a disaster” and “a shame.”

"Look, wind is the most expensive form of energy, and it destroys the beauty of your fields and your planes and your, and your waterways, and look, look out there. There's no windmills. But if you look in another direction and you see windmills,” he said.

He went on to promote his idea of efficient energy: oil and gas.

"You can take a thousand times more energy out of a hole in the ground. This big … this big. It's called oil and gas. And you have it there, the North Sea, this big that nobody would even see. You can take a thousand times more power because the wind is intermittent,” he said before claiming that every windmill is made by China.

Trump’s anger toward wind energy began more than a decade ago, before he ran for president. He started a legal battle in Scotland to block a wind farm near his Aberdeenshire golf course—a battle he ultimately lost. But he’s never relented in his baseless attacks, claiming that wind farms are “killing” everything from birds to Americans to Scotland’s tourism.

In reality, wind continues to be one of the cheapest sources of energy around the world. And despite Trump’s claim, China doesn’t manufacture all of the windmills, and Scotland is generating record-breaking amounts of renewable energy, much of it powered by wind.

What’s more expensive than windmills? U.S. taxpayers funding Trump’s golf trips to places like Scotland.