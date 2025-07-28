A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

These West Virginians love Trump and food stamps—but they can't have both

West Virginia has a big choice to make in the next election.

Democrats land top Senate recruit, buoying midterm hopes

Things are looking up in North Carolina.

Trump brags about new trade deal that will hike costs

The man has a gift for seeing his crappy tariff deals through rose-colored glasses.

Cartoon: History repeating

We’ve seen this somewhere before …

Nancy Mace pushes GOP's immigration view in the cruelest way possible

Then again, the cruelty is the point.

What the f-ck is the Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts?

Oh good, more cowering by the Republicans at Dear Leader’s feet.

