Two mass shootings on Monday claimed a total of seven lives, just as it was revealed that the Trump administration has cut millions in funding for groups working to prevent gun violence.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that $158 million in grants for community violence intervention programs were cut in April. These grants were previously sent out by the Department of Justice, which is now under the control of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Reuters noted that groups in cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., saw the brunt of the cuts.

One of those cities, New York, was the site of a mass shooting on Monday. A gunman shot and killed four people and himself in a Manhattan office tower where the National Football League’s corporate headquarters are located. It appears to be the deadliest gun attack in the city in 25 years.

Across the country, a gunman in Las Vegas opened fire at the Grand Sierra Resort, killing three people. Three other people were also injured in the attack.

So far in 2025, there have been 253 mass shootings, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.

Pha'Tal Perkins, founder of the Chicago-based violence-prevention group Think Outside Da Block, told Reuters the vital role the programs being defunded provide in their communities.

“Being able to have outreach teams at specific places at the right time to have conversations before things get out of hand is what people don't see,” he said.

The intervention programs received federal funding for the first time thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law by former President Joe Biden. The legislation was the first major federal gun-safety legislation to secure passage in decades, and despite widespread support by Americans, it was opposed by extremist groups like the National Rifle Association.

The former Biden administration backed gun-crime reduction through other policies as well, including the American Rescue Plan, which Republicans opposed. Under Biden, rates of violent crime were lower on average than those under the first Trump administration.

Biden was praised by gun-safety groups like Everytown for Gun Safety for his administration’s funding of the programs that Trump has now killed.

For his entire political career, Trump has been a major beneficiary of the NRA’s support. The group’s political action committee endorsed him in 2024, and he has repeatedly opposed gun-safety measures, even as thousands of Americans are killed due to gun violence every year.

Now, as Americans mourn more dead, they learn that the federal government is on the side of more violence.