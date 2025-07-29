President Donald Trump’s $10 million taxpayer-funded trip to Scotland has so far included railing against windmills, playing golf, and promoting the grand opening of yet another Trump-owned golf course. Oh, and Trump is also making dubious claims that he’s ended tons of global conflicts.

"We put out fires all over the world. We did one yesterday, as you know, we stopped a war, but we stopped about five wars,” Trump said, while standing on a golf green, Tuesday. “So that's ah, much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it's much more important."

The war that Trump claims to have recently stopped seems to be a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, brokered in Malaysia with diplomatic involvement from both the United States and China.

In reality, one would be hard-pressed to find evidence to support any of Trump’s claims. His promise to end the invasion of Ukraine by Russia “on Day One,” has long since been abandoned, largely due to his inability to figure out how to appease his idol Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and stop the war simultaneously.

The Israel-Hamas war rages on, and the fighting between Israel and Iran is likely escalating, and according to reports, entering a new and more dangerous phase.

At the same time, data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data shows that during Trump’s first five months back in office the U.S. has carried out 529 air attacks in 240 locations across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. To put that into perspective, that's nearly as many as were launched during the entirety of the previous Biden administration, which totaled 555.

And let’s not even get into how Trump’s tariffs have launched global trade wars. The Trump administration seems to have read George Orwell’s “1984.”