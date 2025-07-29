As Americans prepare to deal with price hikes caused by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, one of his strongest allies in the Senate is proposing legislation that appears to be designed to silence criticism of the administration’s unpopular policies—with a financial payoff.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri on Monday introduced legislation that would provide a “rebate” check to Americans, taken from the revenue that is being paid for tariffs. Hawley’s bill would purportedly provide a check of “at least $600 per adult” and dependent child this year, so $2,400 for a family of four.

“MAGA tariff” by Clay Jones

That would be far less than the cost of $4,600 per family that the Center for American Progress estimated in April that each family would have to pay out for the costs of Trump’s tariffs.

Hawley said in a release that the legislation is based on an idea floated by Trump himself.

Trump and other Republicans have constantly portrayed tariffs as something that foreign governments and companies pay to the United States without a downside for the public. But this is not true. Tariff costs are historically passed on to consumers, who pay more for goods to make up the extra costs for producers.

For instance, the recently announced framework of a trade deal between the European Union and United States that Trump touted over the weekend will increase many tariffs from 1.2% to 15%. Much of those costs are likely to be passed on to consumers, who will pay more for goods.

Already it is being reported that pharmaceutical manufacturers are set to increase the costs of their medication because of the new tariffs. That will cause a ripple effect, as insurance companies increase their premiums to cover the new, more expensive, medication.

The cost of candy has already gone up under Trump, with tariffs increasing the costs of cocoa used in products like Kit Kat bars produced by food giant Nestle.

In his statement, Hawley expressed support for Trump’s tariff policies, which then gives the rebate the appearance of a payoff to suppress backlash to the rising cost of consumer goods.

But the public has already made it clear they don’t like what Trump and Hawley are offering. In a Fox News poll taken between July 18-21, Trump only received 36% support for his handling of the tariff issue, with 62% disapproving. Such anemic support before most of the elevated tariff costs have taken effect does not bode well.

And a payoff that doesn’t cover the costs of Trump’s hike seems unlikely to help improve those sentiments.