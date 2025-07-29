Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin’s goal of driving a dagger through the heart of climate efforts is well underway.

During a press conference in Indiana on Tuesday, Zeldin announced plans to rescind a 2009 scientific finding stating that greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, are bad for human health.

“In our work so far, many stakeholders have told me that the Obama and Biden EPAs twisted the law, ignored precedent, and warped science to achieve their preferred ends and stick American families with hundreds of billions of dollars in hidden taxes every single year,” he said.

According to Zeldin, the EPA’s greenhouse gas emissions standards are “the real threat to Americans’ livelihoods”—not carbon dioxide.

“If finalized, rescinding the Endangerment Finding and resulting regulations would end $1 trillion or more in hidden taxes on American businesses and families,” he added.

Carbon dioxide emissions have long been understood in the scientific community as a contributor to worsening climate change and more extreme weather events. But that didn’t stop Energy Secretary Chris Wright from supporting Zeldin on Fox News Tuesday, equating greenhouse gas limits to "the cancel culture Orwellian squelching of science."

Ironically, as Wright went on his rant, Fox displayed an “extreme heat” warning in the lower right corner, an eerie reminder of the actual impacts of climate change.

So far, Zeldin’s efforts to overhaul the EPA have been widely successful. Like many of his Cabinet colleagues, he slashed his workforce substantially while freezing vital grants that fund ongoing environmental research.

And while he’s been called out for his negligence by the likes of Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California for undoing projects in underfunded communities, Zeldin’s efforts have been widely accepted so far.

Between making it easier for businesses to bypass environmental regulations and stripping his own office of the ability to monitor greenhouse gas emissions, Zeldin has been hard at work. But his biggest battles seem to be with some more head-scratching issues.

In May, Zeldin decided to take it in the EPA’s hands to rid the United States of the tiresome start-stop feature in vehicles. And as if that wasn’t enough, he also took it upon himself to call for gas-can manufacturers to change their spout designs to pour gas more efficiently.

So while Zeldin works to dispel the idea that greenhouse gas emissions are harmful, he seems to be pushing for more products that emit them as well.