A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Wow, Trump's lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal is bonkers

It’s like a reboot of “Grumpy Old Men.”

Will Pete Hegseth’s ‘leakers’ lie finally bite him in the ass?

Couldn’t happen to a grosser guy.

Trump’s chief thug gets off on ICE arresting people for no reason

The “border czar” says detained immigrants were destined to become criminals—so no harm, no foul.

Cartoon: Trump train for Ghislaine

Anything for a presidential pardon.

The cost of medication is about to skyrocket thanks to Trump

Bye bye, Botox, and au revoir, Ozempic—unless you can afford the price hikes.

Trump administration doing what it can to increase gun violence

Monday’s two mass shootings be damned.

Click here to see more cartoons.