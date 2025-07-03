The House passed President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" on Thursday, sending the cruel legislation to Dear Leader's desk. The bill, once enacted, is expected to strip health care from 17 million Americans and food stamps from millions more over the next decade, all to only partially pay for tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefit the richest few.

The bill passed by a vote of 218-214, with every Democrat and only two Republicans voting in opposition.

This overcomes the supposed concerns of so-called moderate Republicans, who are not politically moderate but rather merely represent competitive House districts. Before Thursday’s vote, many of these swing-district Republicans—such as Reps. David Valadao of California, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, and Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania—voiced wariness over the bill's massive Medicaid cuts. However, when the time came for them to make a stand, they caved and voted for the bill anyway.

Republican Rep. David Valadao of California, shown in September 2016.

And then there were the far-right Republicans, who in large said they could not in good conscience vote for a bill that added trillions to the federal deficit. But they, too, caved after having their arms twisted by Dear Leader.

“Last night a bunch of Republicans in the House were saying how awful this bill was,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, wrote in a post on X. “Only took a couple hours, some merch, and a few words from Donald Trump, and they’re lining up to rip away health care from 17 MILLION people. I’m sadly not surprised—but I am still outraged.”

The bill now goes to Trump, who plans to sign the dogshit legislation on July Fourth—meaning he'll spend his Independence Day stripping health care and nutritional assistance from millions in order to give the rich a tax cut.

“Let’s be clear. As we celebrate July 4th this year, it is not patriotic to throw 16 million Americans off the health care they have,” progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont wrote in a post on X. “No member of the House who votes today for this disastrous bill should be re-elected.”

While Republicans celebrate the bill's passage, Democrats warn that it will be only a pyrrhic victory. The Democratic Party plans to hang the overwhelmingly unpopular legislation around the GOP's neck in the 2026 midterm elections.

In a record-breaking speech lasting more than 8 hours and 32 minutes, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries lambasted Republicans’ bill, saying it violates the principles they pray to in the Bible.

“We’re going to press on until victory is won,” he said.

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the Senate passed the bill, “This vote will haunt Republicans for years to come.”

In fact, even House Speaker Mike Johnson warned his members that passing the bill was probably the death knell of his narrow House majority, due to the bill’s deep Medicaid cuts. Yet, rather than amend the bill, he passed the Senate version and possibly sealed the fate of his speakership.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, shown in April.

In the meantime, the bill is already causing pain for Americans.

For example, a hospital in rural Nebraska announced on Wednesday it will close because of the expected Medicaid cuts.

“Unfortunately, the current financial environment, driven by anticipated federal budget cuts to Medicaid, has made it impossible for us to continue operating all of our services, many of which have faced significant financial challenges for years,” Troy Bruntz, CEO of Nebraska's Community Hospital, said in a statement to a local television station.

Additionally, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania said the bill’s changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program threaten the program’s existence in the Keystone State.

“There’s [a] real question as to whether or not we’d even be able to operate SNAP any longer, given the change in the formula and given the people that are going to be knocked off,” Shapiro said at a news conference on Monday.

Great job, Republicans!