Fox News aired a segment on Wednesday that was dedicated to urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate CNN after the network reported on ICEBlock, an app being used to alert immigrants of nearby Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

During the panel discussion program “The Five,” Fox legal analyst and panelist Emily Compagno argued that Bondi had a “strong case” against CNN, falsely claiming that it’s a “huge advocate” for the app. Similarly, co-host Greg Gutfeld lied that CNN “pushed” the app and was being “reckless.”

Compagno also argued that the app itself was “obstructing” law enforcement.

“At the end of the day I think it’s important to send a message that behavior is not without accountability,” she said.

Compagno is a racist who provoked outrage from Kenyans after she claimed in 2022 that pregnant women in the majority-Black nation cannot leave their homes to vote. A superfan of President Donald Trump, Compagno demanded in January that the media acknowledge the “fact” that Melania Trump is “truly one of the most gorgeous women on the planet.”

The ICEBlock app allows people to submit anonymous reports of ICE agent sightings, which then triggers an alert to users within a 5-mile radius. The app is filling a need following the Trump administration’s decision to weaponize ICE, directing agents to abduct and harass people.

Homeland Security agents abduct Rumeysa Ozturk, a 30-year-old doctoral student at Tufts University, in Sommerville, Massachusetts, on March 25.

ICE’s actions are also providing a useful template to criminals, who have started to impersonate agents to commit crimes and harass people—particularly women and Latino people.

Following CNN’s report, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that she wants to use the federal government to “hunt down” and prosecute people using the app. Bondi has also threatened the app’s developer, Joshua Aaron, telling him to “watch out.”

Fox’s decision to direct fire at CNN highlights the right-wing propaganda network’s central role in assisting Trump’s ongoing attacks on the First Amendment. Trump has stocked his Cabinet with dozens of former Fox hosts and staffers, and he’s been directly influenced by the network for major policy decisions like his bombing of Iran.

When Fox tells Trump to attack, he usually listens. And now CNN is in the crosshairs.