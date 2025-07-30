President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers are bragging about the amount of tariff revenue the federal government is collecting, calling it the "Golden Age."

"WELCOME TO THE GOLDEN AGE," the White House wrote in a post on X, along with an image of Dear Leader pumping his fist. "Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS, the U.S. has generated over $150B in tariff revenues within the past 6 months."

But it's a bizarre flex, as Trump and the GOP are essentially bragging about raising taxes on Americans—who end up footing the bill for tariffs in the form of higher prices.

Despite Trump's lies, it's the people who import goods into the United States that pay the tariffs—not foreign governments. And multiple companies that manufacture their products abroad have already announced that they are going to raise prices to offset the hit the tariffs will have on their business.

For example, Procter & Gamble announced on Monday that they will increase prices on popular household items such as Tide laundry detergent and Charmin toilet paper, as the company expects that tariffs will cost the company $1 billion.

It’s not the only company that will be forced to raise prices because of the tariffs.

"You're going to see companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy forced to pass price increases to consumers," Bill George, the former chairman and CEO of Medtronic and executive education fellow at Harvard Business School, told Reuters. "Main Street has yet to see the fallout from increased tariffs—and they're going to go higher."

Beef is also seeing massive price hikes thanks to Trump's nonsensical tariffs.

And other essential items are likely to be hit by inflation such as pharmaceuticals—many of which are manufactured in the European Union and will now face a 15% tariff.

But Republicans are celebrating Trump’s destructive tariffs and the revenue they are bringing in.

“Great news on President Trump’s EU deal. 15% tariffs—more tariff money! Which means more money for rebates for working people,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote in a post on X, referring to a bill he introduced that would give a $600 rebate check per adult and dependent child, or $2,400 for a family of four.

But that wouldn’t cover much, as Trump’s tariffs are expected to cost families $4,600 per year, according to an analysis from the Center for American Progress.

Americans seem to understand that, as polling shows they overwhelmingly oppose Trump’s tariffs. For example, a Navigator Research poll released Tuesday found 55% oppose Trump’s tariffs, with 53% saying that Trump’s tariff policy “is creating chaos and damaging the American economy while raising costs for American families.”

Democrats, for their part, lambasted Trump for bragging about the tariff revenue—which hurts low-income Americans more as price increases for essential goods take a larger percentage of their take-home pay than wealthier people.

"What's there to celebrate?” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) wrote in a post on X. “The cost of beef is up. The cost of utilities is up. The cost of electronics is up. The cost of Rx drugs is up. The cost of coffee is up. The cost of toys is up. And it's American consumers who are paying the price.”