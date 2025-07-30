A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump brags about hiking prices for Americans

“WELCOME TO THE GOLDEN AGE,” he says as no one can afford food or rent.

New poll finds Trump in hot water over Epstein scandal

The “pedo president” is having a hard time weaseling out of this one.

Trump administration steps up its heinous war on trans people

They have their eye on the nation’s biggest threat: trans kids.

Trump and his favorite white supremacist beg people to join ICE

Have experience tormenting your neighbors? Interested in tearing apart families? Apply now!

Cartoon: Nothing but air

In one ear …

As GOP moves to rig the map in Texas, Democrats gear up for a fight

"Trump knows he can't win the midterm election fair and square. So he's trying to rig the rules.”

Trump’s FDA chief proves he's absolutely clueless about public health

Shocker: Another Trump team member has no idea what he’s doing.

