President Donald Trump and one of his administration’s best-known bigots have turned to social media to recruit people to join up with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

The ICE recruitment drive is occurring as the agency faces harsh criticism for its thuggish approach to immigration enforcement, including abducting people and intimidating law-abiding citizens.

“We need MORE courageous men and women to, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday night. “Join ICE now. We will take GREAT care of you, just like you take care of us!”

The message was echoed by infamous bigot Stephen Miller, who serves as the White House deputy chief of staff.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person on Jan. 27 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

“Do you want to deport criminal invaders from the United States? The newly-passed Big Beautiful Bill provides extraordinary incentives for new ICE hires,” Miller wrote on X.

ICE has been under fire for the way it has executed Trump’s mass deportations. The agency has deployed masked agents to harass people around the country, in some instances lying to get access to targets. ICE raids even have students afraid of being swept up while attending classes.

The backlash to Trump’s immigration action has led to a loss of support in what has traditionally been an area of political strength. A YouGov poll released earlier this month found that just 35% of Latinos approved of the job he’s doing as president, while 62% disapproved. That drop came as Trump and his team ramped up deportations, including sending military forces to Los Angeles to carry out protection for ICE raids.

The thuggish behavior from the agency has emboldened racists to dress up and impersonate ICE agents, and criminals are doing the same around the country.

ICE is the most visible way in which the public is being faced with the Trump deportation agenda. And they don’t appear to like what they see—so is it any wonder that Trump and his team now have to troll social media to scrape up new recruits?