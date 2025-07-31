Fresh off announcing plans to accelerate climate change by deregulating carbon dioxide emissions, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin appeared on Fox Business Thursday to boast about the Trump administration speeding up the flow of gas.

Yes, really.

“We just sent a letter last week to the portable gas-can manufacturers, encouraging them strongly to vent the can. There's a lot of frustration from Americans across the country because what should take 45 seconds takes 5 minutes. People feel like they need 3 hands or 6 hands to pour a gas can. Those vents should be added back in,” he said.

Indeed, Zeldin sent a letter last week begging gas-can manufacturers to redesign their spouts. His key-jangling pledge to “Make Gas Cans Great Again” came just days after announcing plans to dismantle the EPA’s Office of Research and Development, which is structured to insulate research from political interference.

But Zeldin is just one face of a multiheaded monster that puts business and billionaire interests above public health, joining charlatans such as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Martin Makary, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Collectively, the Trump administration has proven that it’s not a team of public servants but a coalition of grifters.