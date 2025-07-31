A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Does Trump's snobby Treasury secretary even know what his job is?

And don’t even get us started on his awful ideas for Social Security.

So much for Trump ending inflation

Another Day 1 promise broken.

Cartoon: The old Smokey Bear can't come to the phone right now

A lesson on how not to deal with forest fires.

Trump’s top trade goon says the TACO king should win the Nobel for economics

Perhaps Peter Navarro is unclear how trade works …

Mexico gets a mouthful of TACO Don

Trump sure is predictable.

Americans move away from the Republican Party

But the Democratic Party still has a lot of work to do.

