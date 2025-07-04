“We’re surrounded by miles of treacherous swamp land, and the only way out is really deportation.”

President Donald Trump urged additional states to build immigrant detention centers following his tour Tuesday of the 3,000-capacity tent and trailer Everglades facility the DeSantis administration built in eight days.

The president took the opportunity to press Congress on his giant tax and spending cuts package, saying its passage is necessary to heightened federal immigration enforcement. The Senate passed the megabill with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance during Trump’s appearance in the Everglades, and the Trump administration expects its final passage before Independence Day.

Continuing the DeSantis administration’s portrayal of the controversial detention center as inescapable, Trump applauded the location at the Miami-Dade Collier Training and Transition Airport.

“It’s known as Alligator Alcatraz, which is very appropriate because I looked outside, and that’s not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon but, very soon, this facility will house some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet,” Trump said. “We’re surrounded by miles of treacherous swamp land, and the only way out is really deportation.”

Another detention center to come

During a roundtable discussion at the facility, DeSantis described the detention center as a “one-stop shop” with a runway that will allow the federal government to carry out deportation flights. The governor used a state of emergency declaration he issued in January 2023 to take over and begin the speedy construction on the land Miami-Dade County owns.

A similar center with the capacity to house 2,000 immigrants is set to open in Camp Blanding in Northeast Florida, the primary training center for the Florida National Guard, after July 4, said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Photographs and videos of the Everglades detention center show metal mesh cages with bed bunks and toilets under a tent that Guthrie described as having an aluminium frame that can withstand winds of 110 miles an hour. Hurricane season opened on June 1.

“Why would you want to come through Alligator Alcatraz, if you can just go home on your own?” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of people are going to make that decision. So you’re going to have a lot of deportations that are going to be done by the administration, but I think you’re going to have a lot of voluntary, as well. So this is a force multiplier for the president’s efforts.”