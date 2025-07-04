Protests and praise from Trump
So far in the Trump’s quest to enact mass deportations — a move DeSantis has sought for the state to take a lead on with partnerships between state and local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — 71.2% of immigrants detained have had no criminal record, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse out of Syracuse University.
In protest, the Miami-Dade Democratic Hispanic Caucus placed a truck billboard on the nearby Tamiami Trail calling Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and South Florida’s Latino Republicans in Congress traitors to immigrants.
“Trump and DeSantis are locking up immigrants under inhumane conditions without even granting them due process. A detention camp without due process is a concentration camp. We will not just accept a concentration camp in our backyard,” said Abel Delgado, president of the Miami-Dade Democratic Hispanic Caucus, in a press release. “We support all legal and political efforts to block this abhorrent violation of basic human rights. We will continue our efforts to protect immigrants and protect the American Dream.”
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier received nods and praise from Trump during the roundtable.
Uthmeier, whom DeSantis appointed as the state’s chief legal officer in February after serving as the governor’s chief of staff, publicly announced the plan for the Everglades detention center on Fox News on June 18.
“You do a very good job. I hear good things,” Trump said. “I hear good things about you from Ron, too. No, you really do. He’s even a good-looking guy. That guy’s got a future, huh?”
A federal judge out of the Southern District of Florida found Uthmeier in civil contempt on June 17 over his disobedience of an order blocking a new state immigration law.
Trump told Uthmeier he should consider the backlash against the detention center from environmental groups as an honor. Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a suit Friday seeking to temporarily halt the opening of the detention center. A magistrate judge assigned to the case, Eduardo Sanchez, recused himself on Monday evening.
“We filed this on an expedited basis. Friday. We rushed and congrats to the team who put together what we believe is a very compelling complaint and a motion for TRO, which should be taken up and we believe should be granted. So we would urge the court to act with all haste,” said Paul Schwiep, an attorney representing the environmental groups, during a Tuesday press conference.
The groups argue that the hasty construction of the site violates the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), requiring public input and analysis of potential harms before construction. However, DeSantis said the environmental groups lacked good-faith criticisms and were just trying to block deportations.
“I think that was a shrewd political pivot away from the environmental harm that we have legitimate reason to believe is occurring,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. “I think it’s nothing more than that, and we’ve laid out our case in court, and we look forward to the court responding.”
In a filing opposing the halting of the detention center on Monday, Guthrie argued that the additional capacity is necessary because of overcrowding in ICE detention centers. Five people have died in ICE custody in Florida this year. Isidro Pérez, a 75-year-old from Cuba who had been in the United States for decades, was the latest person to die under detention at Krome Service Processing Center in Miami, on June 26, according to a press release from ICE.
Others with whom DeSantis has had an icy relationship in recent months also attended the president’s tour: Congressman Byron Donalds, running to succeed DeSantis; Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson; Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez; and Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters.
Kristi Noem, Department of Homeland Security secretary, and Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, also attended.
