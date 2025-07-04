Looking for something to do this Fourth of July? If you’re a gun-loving “patriot,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a plan for you: Win her “favorite” semiautomatic weapon.

In a video posted Thursday on X, the Georgia congresswoman launched her latest firearm giveaway just in time for the holiday weekend.

“To celebrate 250 years of the red, white, and blue I’m giving away one of my favorite guns, the iconic FN M249S PARA,” Greene wrote. “Enter here for your chance to WIN.”

The video itself was classic Greene—which isn’t a compliment.

“America is the greatest country in the world, and I fight the nasty America-last Democrats in Washington to keep it that way,” she declared, standing on a truck and firing her weapon after each talking point. “I fight against gun control, open borders, the trans agenda coming for your kids and women’s sports. And I blow away the reckless government spending on my DOGE subcommittee.”

She also took aim at former President Joe Biden, accusing Democrats of giving away “trillions to illegal aliens, the green new scam, and their NGO deep-state friends to destroy our country.”

“But America elected Donald Trump,” she continued, “and now I’m working by his side to make America great again, and we are fighting to protect our faith, families, and freedom.”

Her final sales pitch was delivered with another burst of gunfire: “Why enter to win this gun? Because in America, you can.”

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, right, and Lauren Boebert give their best attempts at nuanced policy discussion as they scream "Build the Wall" during then-President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, in March 2022.

The giveaway website echoes that nationalistic theme, promising “one lucky winner” the FN M249S PARA to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday, which is … next year.

Greene’s giveaway gun is a semiautomatic replica of the M249 SAW used by military and law enforcement, according to FN America, the manufacturer. It’s designed for “airborne, armored infantry, and close-quarters combat,” and retails for more than $11,000.

But to get a chance at the prize, you’ll need to contribute to her political action committee, whose full name is “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s People Over Politicians.” Suggested donations range from $10 to $5,000. A fundraising notice states that proceeds will go to Greene’s 2026 reelection campaign, the Save America Stop Socialism PAC, and her leadership committee.

The fundraising scheme kicked off on Thursday and runs through Sept. 15, with 10 finalists randomly chosen and one ultimately named the “Prize Winner.”

This isn’t her first time using gun giveaways as a campaign tactic. She did it to mark the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and again in August 2024, as a way to attack then-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ commonsense gun policies.

And the timing of her latest raffle isn’t a coincidence. Greene’s announcement drops just as her party faces backlash for rushing the passage of Trump’s cruel tax legislation.

That said, a high-dollar gun raffle over the long weekend is one way to shift the focus away from public policy and back to Greene’s preferred domain: tacky stunts.