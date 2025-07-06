Survey Says is a weekly series rounding up the most important polling trends or data points you need to know about, plus a vibe check on a trend that’s driving politics.

The Fourth of July is meant to be a celebration of national pride. But in 2025, many Americans aren’t feeling especially patriotic.

A new YouGov survey shows that national pride is waning. Only 68% of Americans say they’re proud to be American, a sharp decline from 83% in 2024. Less than half (48%) say they’re very proud, compared with 56% last year.

Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to express pride in being American—and this gap has widened since last year. Eighty-two percent of Republicans say they’re very proud to be American, compared with just 27% of Democrats. In 2024, the difference was notable but narrower: 74% of Republicans versus 52% of Democrats. This change likely relates to who is in the White House.

x Datawrapper Content

Democrats’ declining patriotism has long mirrored the rise of President Donald Trump. In 2017, the year he first took office, Gallup found that about two-thirds of Democrats (67%) said they were “extremely” or “very” proud to be American. But by 2020—just before Trump lost reelection—that number was just 42%.

Now that Trump is back in office, pride among Democrats appears to be falling again. But it’s not just about Trump. A longer trend predates his presidency.

Gallup’s data shows that national pride has been pretty steadily decreasing since at least 2001. The latest figures indicate that only 58% of Americans describe themselves as extremely or very proud to be American—the lowest in the survey’s history. A year ago, under President Joe Biden, that number was 67%.

x Datawrapper Content

The YouGov survey adds another perspective: Americans are disillusioned with their fellow citizens. When asked to describe the way most Americans are today using 22 adjectives, 50% chose “selfish”—up from 42% in June 2024.

Other common descriptions included “spoiled” (39%), “intolerant” (37%), “undisciplined” (37%), “gullible” (36%), and “reactionary” (34%). In 2024, only 26% used the word “reactionary.”

x Datawrapper Content

Few Americans feel patriotic, too. While 71% of Americans consider themselves at least somewhat patriotic, a divide exists between older and younger adults, according to YouGov. While 88% of those aged 65 and older feel at least somewhat patriotic, only 55% of people ages 18 to 29 do.

So why are young people—and many independents—so disengaged? It could be partly due to a sense of stagnation. Americans don’t just feel less proud—they also don’t feel hopeful about the country’s future. Another new YouGov/The Economist poll found that 58% of Americans think the country is on the wrong track. Only 35% believe it’s heading in the right direction.

There’s also growing skepticism about the American dream. Just 55% of Americans believe it exists, down from 60% a year ago, according to YouGov. And this year, only 36% feel it’s attainable for them personally.

Belief in the American dream also varies by age and economic status. Homeowners (44%) are much more likely than renters (28%) to say it’s within reach, and adults ages 45 and older (44%) are far more optimistic than those under age 45 (27%), YouGov finds.

All of this points to a broader, deeper sense of disillusionment. The patriotism gap between parties has grown wider under Trump. But the decline in national pride is larger than any one president's influence—and it’s increasingly rooted in generational shifts.

YouGov’s key finding? Nearly half of Americans (43%) believe the country is becoming less patriotic. If these trends continue, that number could only rise.

Any updates?

Vibe check

As of Thursday at 1 PM ET, 44.9% of the public approved of Trump, while 51.4% disapproved—a net approval rating of -6.6 points, after rounding—according to election analyst Nate Silver’s polling average.

x Datawrapper Content

About two weeks earlier, Trump’s approval stood slightly higher, at 45.8%, with 51.8% disapproving.