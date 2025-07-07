MAGA influencers are short-circuiting after President Donald Trump's Department of Justice on Sunday leaked a memo saying there are no bombshell files about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and that the deceased financier indeed committed suicide in a federal prison.

"This systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list,'" said the joint memo from the DOJ and FBI, which was obtained by Axios. "There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

Trump and his aides—including Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino—had previously said the government was sitting on an Epstein client list to protect the powerful people within it. Bongino also bought into the conspiracy that Epstein was murdered in a prison to keep damaging information about powerful people from coming out in a trial.

After Trump reentered the White House, Bondi tried to appease the base that was demanding the release of the purported Epstein files by holding a stunt at the White House where she gave a group of Trump-loving social media personalities binders it claimed were filled with the purported documents.

The binders, however, contained no new evidence and led to yet another MAGA meltdown.

When Trump’s MAGA base demanded more information, Bondi told Fox News that she had Epstein's client list "sitting on my desk right now to review"—a comment we now know to be a lie as the DOJ said in its memo that no client list ever existed.

MAGA influencers once again are incensed as they work out who they are going to blame for this latest let down: Bondi, Patel, Bongino, or Dear Leader himself.

"Blondi lied[.] She was always lying," right-wing bigot/influencer Laura Loomer wrote in a post on X, adding, "Who releases a statement about the Epstein files on the Sunday night of 4th of July weekend? Someone who doesn’t want you paying attention."

Laura Loomer arrives with then-candidate Donald Trump for a visit to the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in September 2024.

"Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list. Sorry but this is unacceptable," right-wing podcaster Robby Starbuck wrote in a post on X. "Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers."

"Dan Bongino either lied to us on his podcast for several years or he is lying to us now," Alexander Sheppard, a pardoned Capitol insurrectionist, wrote in a post on X.

And Mike Cernovich, a Trump fan who posed gleefully with the phony Epstein files at the White House in February, pleaded for Trump to release the files he desperately wants to believe exist.

“No one is believing the Epstein coverup, @realDonaldTrump. This will be part of your legacy. There’s still time to change it!” Cernovich wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk, the former co-president turned persona non grata in Trump-land, also mocked the Trump administration over the Epstein memo.

Musk, who just a few weeks ago said the Trump administration was sitting on the Epstein files because Trump was in them, posted a meme mocking those who believed the Epstein files would ever released as clowns.