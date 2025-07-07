A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Republicans face voter rage—and Democrats their first big test

Voters are souring on Republicans, but what happens next is up to the Democrats.

Parents of men illegally sent to El Salvador beg you not to look away

Immigrants who have been illegally deported are not just statistics, they’re human beings.

Cartoon: Work requirement

Talk about hardly working.

Trump threatens not to chicken out yet again over tariffs

With Trump, there’s always a chance of changing his mind.

Trump administration slaps high cost on federal workers' free speech

Yes, even federal workers have First Amendment rights.

MAGA world implodes after Trump cronies flip-flop on Epstein files

Will we ever really know if there’s a secret Epstein client list?

Click here to see more cartoons.