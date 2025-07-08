Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday night that he nominated President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," Netanyahu told Trump at a dinner at the White House, which Netanyahu was visiting as the pair attempt to find an end to Israel’s nearly two-year-long war with Hamas.

“Do It for the Bit” by Clay Bennett

Trump has long wanted to win a Nobel Prize because former President Barack Obama received one. But the prize has eluded Trump, who carries that chip on his shoulder daily and often rants about it in speeches.

Of course, getting nominated by Netanyahu—who has been charged with alleged war crimes by the International Criminal Court—is unlikely to help Trump win the prize.

What’s more, Trump’s actions are completely unworthy of the Nobel, which is awarded to people or organizations that “have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses,” according to the Nobel Prize organization.

On the world stage, Trump has coddled Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refusing to punish Putin for mercilessly bombing Ukrainian civilians, and instead blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the war Putin began.

Trump has also called for what amounts to ethnic cleansing in the Gaza strip, saying Gazans should leave so that the land decimated by Israel's war on Hamas can be taken over and redeveloped by the United States.

Trump has also supported Israel's campaign to bomb Iran, and has said he wants to take over Canada and Greenland—which he said he could do by force if necessary.

Domestically, Trump's actions have been even worse. He has illegally deported immigrants to a torture prison in El Salvador. He also supported the creation of "Alligator Alcatraz"—an open-air immigration detention prison in Florida which he says will cause anyone who tries to escape to be eaten by alligators. And Trump fantasizes about torturing inmates in America, saying he wants to reopen the actual Alcatraz prison off the coast of San Francisco as well as shoot immigrants and protesters.

Safe to say, Netanyahu’s nomination was pure theater—an effort by the Israeli leader to make Trump happy so that he allows Netanyahu to continue his war against Hamas.

If Trump receives the Nobel, I will eat my hat.