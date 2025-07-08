A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Measles cases have surged to scary new heights under Trump and RFK Jr.

Anyone who knows RFK Jr. and his cohort knows this was the goal all along.

Netanyahu says he nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Yes, really

Because no one knows peace like a war criminal!

Signal is back to haunt the Trump team—this time targeting Marco Rubio

Maybe the government shouldn’t use unsecured messaging apps for sensitive information …

Cartoon: America ... third?

Meddling over Medicaid.

RFK Jr. is steering public health agencies off a cliff

Fewer guardrails and safety inspections, more conspiracy-fueled attacks on vaccines.

This rural county hoped to reopen its hospital. Voting for Trump killed it

They’re getting exactly what they voted for.

