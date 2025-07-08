Donald Trump isn’t a fan of the media spending another minute on Jeffrey Epstein, his old acquaintance and a convicted sex offender.

The president jumped in when a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi Tuesday to explain why there was time missing from roughly 11 hours of video footage released of the night Epstein killed himself.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Trump asked rhetorically. “This guy’s been talked about for years.” He then criticized the journalist for not asking about the floods in Texas or other news.

“Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable,” Trump added.

Bondi ultimately gave some semblance of an answer, explaining to the journalist that the Federal Bureau of Prisons resets the video every night.

“Every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing,” she said.

However, she added that her department was looking into the claims by checking that the missing minutes existed in other dates as well.

“We’re looking for that video to release that as well, showing that a minute is missing every night,” she said. “And that’s it on Epstein.”

These comments follow a MAGA-world implosion on Monday, after Trump’s administration released a report saying that not only did Epstein kill himself but also that there was no existence of a client list. In other words, the administration shut down the right-wing conspiracy about a supposed laundry list of celebrities and politicians who have committed sexual crimes.

The timing of that report is almost uncanny, given that just last month Trump’s former bestie Elon Musk told the entirety of X that they weren’t releasing the so-called Epstein list because Trump himself was on it.

“[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” he wrote in a since-deleted post.

The administration has been dangling the Epstein carrot over their loyal MAGA followers for quite some time.

In February, they pulled another unsavory stunt by doing a spoof release of the “Epstein files.” As Daily Kos previously reported, Trump and his team gathered up as many MAGA influencers as they could at the White House, and gave them all cute little Epstein-themed binders with stickers and infographics that had, well … nothing new in it.

And now, just like last time, they’re delivering their voters a big pile of nothing.

This time, however, it seems to conveniently absolve everyone of any potential ties to criminality.

