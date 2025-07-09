A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump revives his tyrannical obsession with taking over DC

Between this and New York, Trump really wants to take over cities he supposedly hates.

Musk's anti-woke AI chatbot goes full Nazi—then gets shut off

Wait a second … the Nazi’s robot sidekick is also a Nazi?! 🤯

Remember when the president wasn’t supposed to touch student loans?

Biden wants to help students? Unconstitutional. Trump wants to hurt them? Totally fine!

Cartoon: Emergency alert!

A light rain will become a weather emergency with this idiotic administration.

Trump's cruel purge of federal workers just got even easier

The legislative branch caves to Trump, and the judicial branch is in his pocket. What do they call that again?

GOP leader of Senate demands praise for working

He did it, everybody. He went to work. 👏

