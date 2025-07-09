According to President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, Americans are jumping at the chance to work long, low-paid hours in the fields.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared Wednesday on Fox News, where both she and the hosts challenged the silly leftist notion that U.S. citizens aren’t keen to take certain difficult jobs.

“What happened to the threat from the left that American citizens won’t do the jobs that illegal immigrants are willing to do?” asked Todd Piro, co=host of “Fox & Friends First.” “Because when I look at these numbers, I think, ‘Nope, the American citizen is willing to do those jobs.’”

“Americans are willing to do the job,” Chavez-DeRemer replied. “What we have to give them is the opportunity to have those jobs.”

While there’s nothing wrong with putting more money back into the pockets of American workers, some of the positions Chavez-DeRemer and the Trump administration are hounding about have a long history of low pay and abusive work conditions.

Forty-two percent of crop farmworkers are foreign born and not authorized to work in the U.S., according to the Department of Agriculture. Undocumented immigrants have been known to live in bug-infested shacks as they work long hours on farms for little pay.

This push to put Americans in the fields comes amid the Trump administration’s brutal push to expel undocumented—and even some documented—immigrants from the U.S.

And with the administration telling Americans to turn to the fields if they want to keep their Medicaid coverage, it seems as if Trump and his crew are aware of their dire need to fill the labor shortage they’re fomenting.