Friday's jobs report should send a chill through every American's spine, as it showed that job growth in the United States was virtually nonexistent over the last three months—a direct consequence of the chaos President Donald Trump created with his nonsensical tariff policy.

The U.S. economy added just 73,000 jobs in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced, missing forecasters' already measly expectations of 110,000 jobs.

x Datawrapper Content

But even more troubling is that BLS revised down the previous two jobs reports by an eye-popping 253,000 jobs, saying that just 19,000 jobs were added in June and 14,000 added in May.

That makes the last three jobs reports the weakest since the anomaly of the COVID-19 crisis. Not taking the COVID-19 months into account, this was the worst three consecutive months for job creation since 2010 and the aftermath of the Great Recession.

"This labor market is in trouble," Navy Federal Credit Union Chief Economist Heather Long wrote in a post on X. "Healthcare [and] social assistance are pretty much the only sectors hiring. This is NOT healthy."

Indeed, without job growth in the health care and social assistance sectors, job growth over the last three months would actually have been negative, as industries such as manufacturing, mining, trade, professional and business services, and government all lost jobs.

"The weakest periods of job growth in the last decade all happened under Trump," Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee wrote in a post on X.

It's just the latest report released this week that shows the U.S. economy is in trouble.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department announced that inflation is up, especially in industries hit by Trump's nonsensical tariffs. Meanwhile, the GDP report showed that the economy stagnated in the first half of the year.

"We came into this week and we said it was a pivotal week for the economy. And I gotta say—indicator after indicator has turned out worse than expected," Matt Egan at CNN reported. "Core GDP really showed that the U.S. economy slowed down during Q2. Yesterday's inflation report—that heated up."

Even worse for this entire situation is that Trump announced MORE stupid tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners on Thursday night, including a massive 35% levy on Canadian imports. But don’t worry, Trump is laser-focused on ways to add jobs. The $200 million hideously ostentatious ballroom he’s adding to the White House will add a few construction jobs, right?

As Marie Antoinette is rumored to have said to the starving peasants of France, "Let them eat cake!”