Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jonathan Capehart on Thursday called out The Washington Post’s shifting editorial focus when explaining his decision to leave the paper.

While guest-hosting “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” on Thursday, Capehart alluded to Post owner Jeff Bezos’ February directive that the editorial section stop publishing pieces critical of traditionally conservative principles like “free markets.” Capehart also cited the paper’s new editorial head’s edict that the section “communicate with optimism about the country in particular and the future in general.”

“How can we communicate with optimism about the future in general when we're living in the here and now, where American democracy is in peril?” Capehart said. “Unapologetic patriotism is incomplete if it doesn't allow for a mirror to be held up to America, her people, and her president—to hold them all accountable when they have strayed from her founding principles.”

After detailing the Trump administration’s various abuses of power—such as deploying troops in Los Angeles—Capehart continued, “And we're supposed to ignore it, leave it to others to wrestle with on their news pages and websites? No, no, no, no, no. The Constitution gives us the inherent, unapologetically patriotic right to rail against such affronts to democracy and the rule of law, and the First Amendment demands it.”

Capehart joins at least 100 journalists and staffers who have resigned or taken buyouts since November, according to a list compiled by Politico. Shortly before the 2024 presidential election, Bezos killed the Post’s endorsement of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

The Post continues to bleed both subscribers and talent as Bezos further prostrates himself before Trump, revealing his utter lack of principles.