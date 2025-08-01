Conservative pundits and officials scrambled on Friday to downplay the Trump administration’s latest lackluster jobs report. Over at Fox Business, the crew was doing their darndest to spin how the stock market tanking wasn’t too concerning.

“Well, I mean, Steve, no wonder the market was down 300 points going into this number. Look at these revisions?” said Fox host Maria Bartiromo to Stephen Moore, Trump’s former pick to head the Federal Reserve and well-known supply-side snake-oil salesman.

“There was a lot of turmoil. My point is that a lot of that turmoil is now behind us,” Moore said.

At the same time, pretend-folksy Sen. John Kennedy, Republican of Louisiana, brought his own brand of homespun denial to Fox News. And you know things are bad when this guy starts spitting nonsense.

“Everybody in Washington now seems to be an economist. And some of them just don't know what they're talking about. Taking their advice is like, it's like taking the advice of a nun about sex,” Kennedy said, adding, “I wouldn't trade America's economy for the economy of any other country.”

Despite all of the spin, the reality remains the same: Trump’s trade policies are exactly as bad as critics predicted they would be. Costs for critical goods like medication are set to rise, while manufacturing faces growing burdens.

But as things worsen, Trump’s cronies may no longer need to spin bad numbers—especially since Trump fired the official overseeing jobs data. Soon the data may spin itself.