A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Thanks, Trump: Stock market tanks amid new tariffs and crappy jobs report

So. Much. Winning.

Reporter speaks out about why The Washington Post is bleeding talent

Yet owner Jeff Bezos keeps bending the knee to Donald Trump.

Trump seeks to leave his gold-plated stain on the White House

Let them eat cake, indeed.

Cartoon: 90 denials in 90 days

The president doth protest too much, methinks.

Here’s how the Supreme Court is helping Trump put judges at risk

The chief justice keeps looking the other way—and the consequences could be deadly.

New jobs numbers hint at Great Recession 2.0

The last three jobs reports are the weakest since the COVID-19 crisis

Click here to see more cartoons.