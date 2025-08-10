Considering he’s President Donald Trump’s right-hand man, Vice President JD Vance sure does have a lot of downtime to travel the world and go on luxurious vacations.

On Friday, the vice president hopped across the pond with his family in tow to meet with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Vice President JD Vance, left, and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy fish in a lake in the grounds of Chevening House in Kent, England, on Aug. 8.

While Vance played diplomat—and outdoorsman—with Lammy as the two bonded over carp fishing, the self-described hillbilly will spend the rest of his time abroad at a sprawling manor in the Cotswolds that comes with a hefty price tag.

The secluded getaway, originally reported by the Daily Mail, costs $10,000 per week.

But that’s not the only high-rolling vacation/diplomatic mission that Vance has enjoyed since taking on his role less than seven months ago.

Less than a week before jetting off to England, Vance celebrated his 41st birthday with a boating excursion in his home state of Ohio that required some top-tier accommodations that no average citizen could ask for.

As Daily Kos previously reported, Vance’s team called for the water levels of the Little Miami River to be raised in the name of “safe navigation.” However, one source told The Guardian that raising the water also created “ideal kayaking conditions” for the family.

In late July, Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha on a fundraising trip to Nantucket, where he was greeted by protesters who came meme-ready. One group of demonstrators printed a giant display of a memeified version of Vance that gave him plump, rosy cheeks and a nice bald head to go along with it.

Earlier in July, as immigration raids terrorized Los Angeles and protesters filled the streets, Vance took his wife and three kids just south of the city to Disneyland to ride rollercoasters and mug with Mickey Mouse—when he wasn’t awkwardly chasing after his kids.

Even Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom called Vance out for his unwelcome visit, given that the Trump administration had ordered masked ICE agents to infiltrate Southern California and kidnap people off the street.

“Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance,” Newsom tweeted on July 12. “The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Related | Disneyland terrorized by a new notorious villain

That wasn’t the first time Vance ran off to greener pastures while discontent simmered all around him. During the Signalgate fiasco in March, when a journalist was mistakenly added to a group chat of top government officials— including Vance—in which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive war plans, the VP suddenly jetted off to Greenland.

Second lady Usha Vance was originally scheduled to show her face alone on the island in the wake of Trump threatening to buy or take control of the Danish territory, but found she was facing a chilly reception. In the end, her husband joined the trip, and the couple’s visit was scaled back to a lone U.S. military base..

Vice President J.D. Vance, center, leaves Rome's Botanic Gardens with his wife Usha, right, their daughter Mirabel holding hands with an unidentified staff member, front, and sons Vivek and Ewan on April 19.

And if you thought that was the end of Vance’s vacation-palooza, don’t forget his family ski trip to Vermont in March—which was also met by protesters, who told the VP to go “ski Russia” instead after his shameful Oval Office blowout with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

From an awkward, conspiracy-filled visit with Pope Francis the day before the pontiff’s death in April to closing the Roman Colosseum and the Taj Mahal to the public so his family could enjoy the popular sites alone, Vance has been a busy tourist when not insulting our allies.

The biggest question is: How can the average American worker get this kind of PTO package?