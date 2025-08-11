Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker continued hitting at President Donald Trump and the GOP's outrageous gerrymandering efforts aimed at minimizing backlash from their unpopular and destructive policies ahead of the midterms.

“It's a big ugly bill. It's hyper unpopular in Texas, among people in Texas and across the country. And he knows he's going to lose the Congress in 2026. That's why he's going to his allies and hoping that they can save him,” Pritzker said. “And we've all got to stand up against this. This is, it's cheating. Donald Trump is a cheater. He cheats on his wives. He cheats on golf, and now he's trying to cheat the American people out of their votes.”

Pritzker has offered Illinois as a safe haven for Texas Democratic lawmakers who left their state in order to block the Republican-controlled legislature from reaching the quorum necessary to redraw the Lone Star State’s maps in hopes of securing five more GOP House seats out of the midterm elections.

Polling shows that most Americans oppose partisan gerrymandering. Unfortunately, Trump and the GOP have shown no interest in representing the will of the American people, reportedly involving the FBI and the Department of Justice in trying to strong-arm the process.

Democratic officials like Pritzker are joining forces and looking into further gerrymandering their own states to offset the coordinated GOP attack on democratic representation.