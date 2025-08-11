Normally, states aren’t super-jazzed when the federal government cuts millions in research funding or micromanages how grant money is spent. Red states, however, are in such thrall to President Donald Trump’s destruction of higher education and government spending that they’ve decided to get in on the action. Welcome to the exciting world of state DOGE departments, DEI watchdogs, and slashed budgets—for when having the Trump administration attack colleges and universities just isn’t enough.

In his continual quest to be a mini-Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of the governors to create a state-level Department of Government Efficiency. DeSantis explained it was necessary “to further eliminate waste within state government, save taxpayers money, and ensure accountability in Florida” and would “eliminate redundant boards and commissions, review state university and college operations and spending, utilize artificial intelligence to further examine state agencies to uncover hidden waste, and even audit the spending habits of local entities to shine the light on waste and bloat.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation on May 15, 2023, banning state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida's public universities, at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

It doesn’t seem to have occurred to DeSantis that this is a super-weird thing to say about your own administration, where you have been in power since 2019. Why haven’t you been doing this all along? Why do you need a special new task force to help you eliminate waste and save money? Were you bad at that before? Trump was able to claim DOGE’s slash-and-burn efforts were necessary because previous Democratic administrations had installed unqualified diversity hires and issued a slew of improper grants, but who can DeSantis blame for the current state of Florida’s government except himself?

Regardless, DeSantis has been relentless in his attacks on Florida’s state university system well before Trump taking office, so why not jump on the DOGE bandwagon as a way to further gut what used to be viewed as one of the premier public university systems in the country?

It’s tough to get a precise handle on how much money Florida universities lost at the hands of the federal DOGE, thanks to a distinct lack of transparency and reliability. They’re out at least $80 million in National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation grants that were terminated, a small but vital chunk of the $2.49 billion of Florida health care grants canceled by the feds.

Apparently that’s not enough for DeSantis, so he’s got his own DOGE working hard, displaying some genuinely pathetic pick-me energy by tattling to NSF that they missed a grant that should have been canceled. So, despite the federal government initially leaving things be, DeSantis’ DOGE is hell-bent on ensuring the University of West Florida cannot award NSF-funded scholarships to teachers working on water quality sampling methods, because it’s woke. Rather than protecting state money, DeSantis is ready to hand it over, saying, “I think what the Trump administration is doing on both K-12 and higher education is trying to hold the line for sanity and restoring sanity to our education system.”

Over in Texas, Republicans are aping a different Trump move: government oversight of colleges and universities to make sure there are no remnants of diversity, equity, or inclusion efforts. The Texas GOP had already passed a law banning DEI, but they need to make sure schools aren’t doing DEI on the down low. So now, Texas’ public universities will have an ombudsman, chosen by the governor, who has the power to recommend to the state legislature that state funds be cut off to schools it determines are “discriminating” with affirmative action or diversity programs. The watchdog has subpoena power for any sham investigations it chooses to undertake, basically ensuring that Texas’ public universities will fall in line so as not to be attacked by the state government.

This echoes what the Trump administration has tried to impose on Harvard University and succeeded in getting Columbia University to agree to: giving the government an oversight role that destroys academic freedom.

Oklahoma also has its own DOGE, and it’s attacking the Sooner State’s own universities and public health efforts with the power of the purse. The state is rooting out waste and fraud with genius moves like refusing $157 million in federal public health grants, most of which were aimed at strengthening the state’s capacity to address disease outbreaks. And though employment in higher education in the state has dropped steadily over the past decade, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s baby-DOGE wants more more more. The first report issued by DOGE-OK vows to “cut operational costs by streamlining administrative functions, consolidating departments, and improving contract negotiations.”

Red-state governments have always been happy to attack universities, but Trump has taken things to the next level. With 26 states having set up their own little DOGEs, this won’t stop with Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma.