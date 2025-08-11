A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The FBI's new mission? Handling minor traffic incidents in DC

Nothing says “liberated” like deploying the military and banning homeless people.

Trump team gets blasted by judge for clumsy Epstein ‘diversion’

No matter how hard he tries, Trump just can’t seem to shake his ties to the accused sex trafficker.

Senate Republicans plot new ways to give Trump everything he wants

They’ll truly stop at nothing to please their “Daddy.” 🤮

Surprise! Trump's tacky White House remodel might be illegal

It’s not like the law applies to him anyway …

Cartoon: You're fired!

He’s going to screw everything up, but don’t you dare say that he’s screwing everything up!

'Donald Trump is a cheater': Illinois governor drops a truth bomb

At least someone is still standing strong against Trump.

Trump's gross White House makeover reaches petty new low

The insecure autocrat will do anything to diminish his predecessors.

Click here to see more cartoons.