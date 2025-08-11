GOP Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows has outlined the gestapo-like tactics employed by the GOP in their effort to undemocratically redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections—and it’s not looking good.

“The Department of Public Safety has special agents deployed in every region of Texas. The House has deputized dozens of officers and dispatched them across the state. They are set up outside members' homes, conducting surveillance, knocking on doors, calling their phones multiple times a day,” Burrows said on Fox News Monday. “So far no one's home, but the search continues—and it will not stop.”

Burrows went on to thank people who have called in “tips” regarding the whereabouts of absent lawmakers, sending “special agents” on wild goose chases around the state.

“Many have submitted tips about whereabouts of absent members. For example, over the weekend we received word of a rally in Fort Worth where a couple of absent members were allegedly making an appearance. We took this as actionable intelligence and DPS was dispatched immediately,” he said.

He then admitted, “Although, in this instance, members did not end up being physically present at the event.”

Texas Republicans have ratcheted up their overreach since Democratic lawmakers left the state in protest of Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for a special session to gerrymander at least 5 Republican congressional seats, at President Donald Trump’s behest.

And while Americans largely oppose partisan gerrymandering, the GOP continues to show little interest in respecting the will of the public.