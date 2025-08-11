Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland isn’t letting Americans forget that President Donald Trump’s faux concern for public safety in Washington, D.C., is contradicted by all of his actions since taking office.

Insurrectionists storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Appearing on CNN Monday, Raskin highlighted that, if Trump actually cared about public safety, he wouldn’t have pardoned the violent Jan. 6 insurrectionists—or put them in charge of the Justice Department.

“If he really cared about public safety in D.C., he would release the billion dollars he has held up—and the Republicans have held up—in funding for the local budget. That's all local money that they've put a hold on,” he said. “He would not have pardoned 1,600 insurrectionists and violent cop beaters on his first day in office, and he would not have sacked all of these experienced federal prosecutors at the U.S. attorney's office in the Department of Justice and replaced them with literal January 6 participants and lawyers for the January 6 defendants, and other people who are clearly at odds with the actual public safety of people in the District of Columbia.”

Raskin’s comments were in response to Trump’s terrifying press conference, where he announced plans to deploy federal agents and the National Guard into D.C., despite crime statistics showing violent crime at a historic low in the capital. And he suggested that he would extend his federal military might in more U.S. cities.

One of Trump’s first actions in office was to pardon more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including some of the worst people who have been charged or convicted for their part in conspiring to overthrow the 2020 election results.

Trump’s sense of justice is reflected in his multiple convictions and his ongoing failure to release the Epstein files. But, sure, he’s all about public safety.