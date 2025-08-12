This video from New York mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo seemed pathetic at first watch. The disgraced former governor is proposing “Zohran’s law,” which he claims would “keep the rich out of New York’s affordable housing.”

He named it after Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist who won the Democratic mayoral primary. Sore-loser Cuomo is now running in the general election as an independent.

It’s absurd for Cuomo—scion of a wealthy, politically connected family—to posture as a champion of the working class given that as governor nearly every major policy move he made benefited the wealthiest New Yorkers. That included supporting a breakaway group of “Democrats” who caucused with Republicans to block progressive legislation.

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally at the Hotel & GamingTrades Council headquarters in New York on July 2.

Cuomo is now calling Mamdani “wealthy.” While Mamdani acknowledges a privileged upbringing, his politics center on making life affordable and dismantling billionaire dominance. His pre-political work focused on keeping people from losing their homes. Cuomo’s own non-political résumé? Banking and working at a real estate firm with over $5 billion in assets.

So how was this actually rich a-hole justifying calling Mandami “rich”?

“In a post on X that drew more than 26 million views, Mr. Cuomo wrote that ‘a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter’ because Mr. Mamdani, a state assemblyman, was ‘occupying her rent-controlled apartment,’” reported The New York Times. “Mr. Cuomo accused Mr. Mamdani of being ‘rich,’ pointing out that assembly members make more than $140,000, and called on him to “move out.”

​​In most of the country, $140,000 is comfortable, not rich. But in New York City? The average household income is $127,894, and a 2023 SmartAssets study found that $100,000 in NYC buys the equivalent of $35,791 in the average U.S. city. To match the national $100K standard of living, a New Yorker would need $312,000, yet Cuomo is running on the idea that people earning far less than that are “rich” and should pay more.

New Yorkers know this, of course. And I can’t imagine they’d take too kindly to being accused of being “rich” on what is essentially a $30-40,000 salary in most of America.

And those rent-stabilized apartments? They’re not welfare housing and have no income qualifications—they simply cap annual rent hikes. Mamdani isn’t blocking a homeless mother from moving in; she couldn’t afford it. His unit costs $2,300 a month. Given that nearly half of NYC apartments are rent stabilized, Cuomo is effectively running on a plan to hike rents for a large share of people making the city’s average income. Even if you thought it was good policy, it’s political malpractice.

Which makes Cuomo’s pitch even more baffling: instead of promising to lower costs—like President Donald Trump falsely did with his “lower prices on Day One” pledge, or Mamdani did with his rent freezes, free buses, and cheaper groceries—Cuomo is telling a huge swath of voters they’re rich when they’re not, and then vowing to raise their rent.

The first person to cheer Cuomo’s post was right-wing, Trump-loving conservative Patrick Bet-David—part owner of the New York Yankees and worth an estimated $500 million.

That is rich.

You don’t see the wealthiest elite like this guy retweeting Mamdani. Cuomo, of course, responded warmly.