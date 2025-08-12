It’s a hallmark of Donald Trump’s presidency: Everyone around him must kiss his ass—publicly, lavishly, and without the slightest hint of embarrassment. The more obsequious the praise, the happier he is.

Foreign leaders have learned this, but no one matches the devotion of Trump’s inner circle. Case in point: Solicitor General John Sauer, the man arguing Trump’s cases before the Supreme Court.

In a letter urging the Supreme Court to uphold Trump’s supposed right to impose tariffs—even though the Constitution gives that power to Congress—Sauer outdoes himself in presidential flattery.

On July 27, after stating his intention to impose IEEPA tariffs, President Trump announced the largest trade agreement in history with the 27-nation European Union, America’s most significant trading partner.

That’s wrong on several counts. The EU is the United States’ second-largest trading partner, behind Canada. And there is no “largest trade agreement in history.” What Trump announced was a framework, not a binding treaty. These agreements take years to finalize, often require congressional approval, and must be ratified by EU members. None of that has happened.

And the actual largest trade agreement is the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free-trade pact among 15 Asia-Pacific nations representing 30% of the world’s population and GDP. But facts have never stood in Trump’s way.

Sauer’s letter goes on:

Suddenly revoking the President’s tariff authority under IEEPA would have catastrophic consequences for our national security, foreign policy, and economy. The President believes that our country would not be able to pay back the trillions of dollars that other countries have already committed to pay, which could lead to financial ruin.

If Trump’s actions are illegal, downstream consequences are irrelevant. If he believes having this power is vital, Congress can give it to him. What “the president believes” is not legal authority, precedent, or statute. Trump believes many things that are simply wrong. And, no, other countries have not “committed to pay trillions” to the United States. At best, they’ve made vague investment pledges that rarely materialize.

Sauer knows this, but accuracy isn’t the point. Making Trump feel good is.

Other tariff authorities that the President could potentially use are short-term, not nearly as powerful, and would render America captive to the abuses that it has endured from far more aggressive countries.

Those other tariff authorities are presumably legal, which is why Trump doesn’t want to use them. If he needs expanded powers, Congress can grant them—or it can impose tariffs directly, as the Constitution intended.

Then comes the flourish.

There is no substitute for the tariffs and deals that President Trump has made. One year ago, the United States was a dead country, and now, because of the trillions of dollars being paid by countries that have so badly abused us, America is a strong, financially viable, and respected country again.

A year ago, the United States was “dead.” Now, thanks to deals that don’t exist, the nation has supposedly risen from the ashes like a phoenix. Meanwhile, prices and inflation are up, job growth is down, manufacturing is lagging, and Trump has fired the official in charge of releasing government economic data rather than face the disastrous numbers.

These deals for trillions of dollars have been reached, and other countries have committed to pay massive sums of money.

They haven’t. Even China’s first Trump term promise to buy $200 billion in U.S. energy products by 2021 never came close to reality. And the entire U.S. import market is about $4 trillion, making the idea that “trillions” hinge on Trump’s tariff authority absolutely absurd.

Finally, Sauer warns:

If the United States were forced to unwind these historic agreements, the President believes that a forced dissolution of the agreements could lead to a 1929-style result. In such a scenario, people would be forced from their homes, millions of jobs would be eliminated, hard-working Americans would lose their savings, and even Social Security and Medicare could be threatened. In short, the economic consequences would be ruinous, instead of unprecedented success.

Social Security and Medicare are more threatened by GOP hostility than by losing Trump’s tariffs. They were fine before his trade war, and he has never claimed tariffs were critical to their survival. If unwinding these agreements happens, it will be because Trump broke the law.

The economic consequences are already here, and they’re worse than before. Trump’s approval numbers are cratering. A Morning Consult poll for the Century Foundation found that 63% of Americans say that Trump is making grocery prices worse, 61% say that he’s making the cost of living worse, and nearly 80%—including 70% of Republicans—are worried that tariffs will hurt them.

Turns out that it doesn’t matter what “the president believes” when everyone else can clearly see that he’s full of it.

And Sauer knows it, too. Which makes it all the more pathetic that he’s chosen to sign his name on a court filing so detached from law, fact, and reality just to keep his boss happy.

History won’t remember the legal arguments in this letter, but it will remember the lawyer who humiliated himself writing them.