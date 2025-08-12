Core inflation rose at an annualized rate of 3.1% in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump's nonsensical tariffs led to rising prices for American consumers. The current topline figure is 2.7% This is .2 percentage points higher than the previous month’s figure.

That 3.1% annualized rate is the fastest rising inflation rate in five months, and higher than the 2.9% annualized rate BLS clocked in July 2024, according to The New York Times.

"For two years inflation was declining toward the [Federal Reserve Bank’s] target. That seems to be over," University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers wrote in a post on X.

x Datawrapper Content

Most worryingly is that the July inflation data was gathered before Trump’s reciprocal tariffs went into effect in August.

Trump, for his part, has been wrongly claiming that foreign governments are paying the ridiculous tariffs he's levied on some of the United States' largest trading partners, and has been cheering the tariff revenue flowing into the Treasury Department's coffers. Yet it's actually the companies that import goods who pay the levies, which then pass the increase onto consumers.

“Cleanup on aisle inflation” by Clay Bennett

Indeed, some of the largest increases were for items that are almost universally imported. For example, the BLS report said coffee—primarily imported from Colombia and Brazil that now face massive Trump-imposed tariffs—rose a whopping 14.5% since July 2024.

Trump's tariffs are also making furnishing homes much more expensive, with window and floor coverings rising a massive 7.2% since July 2024; living room, kitchen, and dining furniture—which largely comes from Vietnam and China—rising 7.6%; and beef—which is also imported from Brazil—climbing 11.3%.

Democrats were quick to blame the inflation numbers on Trump, saying that his tariffs are negatively impacting American consumers.

"Core CPI inflation has climbed above 3%. The Trump tariff policy is a self-inflicted wound that keeps on inflicting," Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote in a post on X. "Higher tariffs mean higher prices. Period."

Economists agree.

"Trump was handed a stable economy. I expected them to screw up either the labor market, prices, or growth. I didn't expect them to fumble all three," Mike Konczal, senior director of policy and research at the Economic Security Project, wrote in a post on X.

Trump has yet to comment on the inflation report. However, when the July jobs report showed that there was barely any job growth since he announced his moronic tariffs, he said the data was fake and fired the BLS director.

He now has nominated an unqualified, Project 2025 hack to be the new BLS director—calling into question whether any future economic data from the statistics agency will be accurate.