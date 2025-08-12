Like all richie-rich types who were born on third base but think they hit a triple, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is convinced not only that he got his current gig on merit but also that he is a genuine medical expert, despite no training whatsoever. Only someone with that level of hubris could demand that a major medical journal retract a study because he doesn’t like the outcome.

Earlier this month, Kennedy called on the Annals of Internal Medicine to retract its publication of a large-scale Danish vaccine study. Kennedy is unhappy that the study found no link between aluminum in vaccines and increased health risks in children. Of course Kennedy is unhappy. That conspiracy theory is at the heart of his long-running anti-vaccine crusade.

The Department of Health and Human Services pulled $500 million in funding for development of mRNA vaccines like those created to fight COVID-19 by Pfizer and Moderna.

Never mind that the Danish study examined two decades’ worth of data on 1.2 million children to conclude there is no evidence that aluminum in vaccines causes autoimmune, allergic, or neurodevelopmental disorders in children. But Kennedy’s vibes say that’s wrong, so he penned a screed at TrialSite about how very wrong the study was. Kennedy played the hits, alleging that the “pharma-funded mainstream media” credulously reported the study conclusions and that the study itself was “a propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry.” He claims the study is also bad because the Danish government owns a vaccine company and because there was no control group of unvaccinated children.

The response from the medical journal was a polite, but definite “lol, nope.” The editor-in-chief of the Annals said she saw no reason to retract the study. The study’s lead author wrote a post at TrialSite addressing Kennedy’s critiques and pointing out things that are painfully obvious to actual scientists. For example, there was no control group because only 2% of Danish children are unvaccinated, which is too small to act as a control group.

The normal course of action when challenging a study design is to start by writing a letter to the editor of the publication where the study appeared. Those letters include scientific evidence and citations. But Kennedy didn’t go that route, instead running to the safety of TrialSite. Because while TrialSite tries to look like an actual science publication, it’s nothing more than a pseudoscience haven pushing vaccine conspiracies and routinely showering praise on Kennedy for his anti-science efforts, such as terminating mRNA vaccine research. If Kennedy wasn’t the head of HHS, this would be nothing more than an “old man yells at clouds” sort of thing, but since he is, everyone has to pretend to take him seriously.

Kennedy’s old anti-vax pals at Children’s Health Defense are also mad about the study. These people are also just cranks yelling at clouds, but one of their own is now head of the HHS. Kennedy also installed former CHD colleagues on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices instead of actual scientists.

Unlike in the United States public health sector, Kennedy has no real leverage here. The Danish government funded the study, and the lead author is a Danish epidemiologist. Kennedy can’t threaten their funding because we didn’t fund it. He can’t threaten the institute where the author is employed, because it’s in Denmark. All the usual methods the administration uses to attack science just aren’t available in this situation.

The administration simply cannot stand that it can’t exert authority over scientific journals, despite their best and stupidest efforts. Back when Donald Trump crony Ed Martin was the Interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., he wrote a threatening letter to a chest disease journal in Illinois, alleging that somehow they were committing fraud by being paid off by their advertisers to promote scientific positions.

Martin also sent combative letters to the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and Obstetrics & Gynecology. Of course, the U.S. Attorney for D.C. has no authority over medical journals published in other states, but a lack of authority never stopped this administration.

There is one thing the Trump administration can do to attack scientific journals, but it is a pretty paltry one. It can terminate all government subscriptions, which is precisely what it did last month with Springer Nature. Now, federal employees can no longer easily access Nature, the flagship British publication that is the most-cited scientific research journal in the world, not to mention the other 3,000 journals in Springer’s portfolio. Well, that’s one way to make sure federal employees have no access to actual science.

This administration is doing its best to destroy public health and undermine science, but certain things remain untouchable—like studies funded by other countries that appear in journals not controlled by the U.S. government. Perhaps Trump will try to solve this by slapping a 1,000% tariff on Denmark. That’ll teach ‘em.