Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York appeared on MSNBC Tuesday to remind viewers that Texas Republicans, including Sen. John Cornyn, have escalated their undemocratic redistricting effort in a desperate attempt to rig upcoming elections.

“Senator Cornyn's suggestion to try and weaponize the FBI is pitiful,” Jeffries said. “It's sad because the senator has presented himself for decades as someone of integrity. And now that he's in the race of his life and is on his way to losing the Texas Republican primary for his own reelection, he is targeting elected officials who he believes are his adversaries solely for political gain,” he explained.

Jeffries went on to say that the real focus in Texas should be on bringing relief to the recent flooding that took more than 100 lives.

“This is all happening because Republicans don't have any track record of accomplishment that is designed to focus on the American people, to make life better for the American people,” he said.

What was supposed to be a Texas state legislature special session to address the recent flooding—which has been mishandled by both local and federal GOP officials—instead devolved into an attempt by Republicans to gerrymander the congressional map ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Meanwhile, both Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are engaged in a tight GOP primary, each clambering to outflank the other by swinging further right to appease President Donald Trump.