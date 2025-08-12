GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee defended President Donald Trump’s military takeover of Washington, D.C., claiming that he's just so terrified of crime that he doesn’t even venture outside of his office anymore.

“You don't want to go out on the streets at night in Washington, D.C,” Burchett told CNN. “I come from a family of public education. That's one of the reasons I live in my office at night. But the other reason is it's too dadgum dangerous, brother. It is dangerous and everybody knows it, and the people are being victimized.”

It’s a curious thing coming from a guy whose state has one of the highest crime rates in the country, including one of the highest violent crime rates. Maybe Burchett stays in his D.C. office because he’s “too dadgum” afraid to return to his own state?

Whether real or not, Burchett's claim is pathetic. After a series of mass shootings in Tennessee in 2023, reporters asked what GOP lawmakers were planning to do about public safety. Burchett’s response? “We're not gonna fix it."

Meanwhile, violent crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low, and anyone with a sliver of common sense isn't buying the fearmongering that Trump and his gestapo forces are desperately trying to sell.