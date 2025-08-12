The dates of Aug. 11-12 marks the eighth anniversary of the neo-Nazi protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, billed as “Unite the Right.” After that event, the bigoted ideas and beliefs of that group of racists has now been integrated throughout the federal government thanks to President Donald Trump.

The rally came less than a year after Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017. The event, where some chanted “Jews will not replace us” was meant as an assertion of white supremacy, which had been handed a lifeline with Trump’s 2016 election win. The protest soon descended into blood and death after a neo-Nazi drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 35 others.

It was in the aftermath of that murder that Trump infamously praised neo-Nazis as “very fine people” and spent the next four years on a rampage of racism and bigotry. Notably, former President Joe Biden has repeatedly cited the open display of racism and Trump’s blessing of the rally as a key factor that motivated him to run for president in 2020, ultimately defeating Trump.

For most of his time in the public eye, both as a reality TV star and then as a politician, Trump has stoked the fires of racism and inspired acts of violence. Now back in the White House after his 2024 election win, Trump has integrated the views of the hatemongers who marched eight years ago throughout his administration.

Elon Musk

World’s richest man Elon Musk launched the second Trump term, celebrating his massive financial investment in the Republican candidate and his party, with a Nazi salute at an inauguration event. Musk, who has allowed social media platform X to become a breeding ground for bigoted Nazi content, led the Department of Government Efficiency at Trump’s behest.

DOGE also worked as a refuge for bigotry’s true believers, where figures like staffer Marko Elez was hired despite his documented past online of pushing racist ideas.

Stephen Miller, who works as the architect of Trump’s most venomous anti-immigrant policy, has a documented history of promoting white supremacist ideas and literature.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who Trump hired after watching him for hours as a host on Fox News, has made clear he doesn’t like Muslim people and has denigrated women serving in the military.

Paul Ingrassia

There are bigots and people with close affiliations to notable hate figures littered throughout the Trump administration.

Paul Ingrassia, who the Anti-Defamation League slammed for praising Nazi extremists, is a White House liaison. White House Office of Management and Budget communications director Rachel Cauley was on the board of the Patriot Freedom Project, a nonprofit that advocated for the release of Jan. 6 rioter Timothy Hale-Cusanelli—who infamously posed as Hitler in a series of online photos, not to mention spouted his rhetoric. Ed Martin, who works at the Department of Justice following an appointment by Trump, also voiced support for Hale-Cusanelli.

On policy, Trump has created a bigot’s paradise. Since the first day his administration has been focused on attacking and erasing gains made following the Civil Rights Movement and era. He has sought to reintroduce discrimination in federal contracting, pushed to purge civil rights and pro-diversity language, and has even overseen the removal of acknowledgements of civil rights advances.

At the same time, Trump has pushed policies like a ban on transgender military service, turning away Americans who have volunteered to serve in positions where they could be injured or killed in service of their country.

Trump’s integration of the ideas the “Unite the Right” rallygoers are in favor of is so complete that Nazis have gone to the media to make their appreciation known. Dalton Henry Stout of the group Aryan Freedom Network recently told Reuters Trump has “awakened a lot of people to the issues we’ve been raising for years.”

Stout also told the outlet that Trump is “the best thing that’s happened to us.”