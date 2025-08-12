Solicitor General John Sauer, one of President Donald Trump’s many former criminal defense attorneys rewarded with a high-level government job, wrote a letter Monday to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that is truly unhinged. Sauer wants the appellate court to stay a lower court decision blocking some of Trump’s tariffs, and says that if the court won’t, the entire American economy will collapse. No, really.

Sauer’s letter is ostensibly one that is updating the court on “pertinent and significant authorities” that have come to a party’s attention only after filing their brief. This occurs often enough that there’s even a federal rule of appellate procedure about how to do it. Usually, it’s because a new and relevant case was decided while the appeal was pending, but it could also apply to other legal authorities, like a regulation or statute.

So, what new pertinent and significant authorities does Sauer’s letter cite to support the administration’s request that the lower court decision be stayed so Trump can keep imposing tariffs while the litigation proceeds? Trump’s massive trade agreements, of course.

Yes, the person who Trump tapped to oversee all government litigation and represent the government before the Supreme Court is arguing that because Trump did some tariff deals, that is legal authority for him to do more tariff deals. Brilliant stuff, sir.

Of course, it doesn’t address anything in the lower court decision, which tossed Trump’s tariffs on China, Mexico, and India because they were not rationally connected to his pretend national fentanyl emergency, and there’s no evidence they would reduce the flow of fentanyl. Then there’s the whole thing about how tariff power belongs to Congress, which has delegated only some of that power to the president. The lower court found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, created by Congress to allow the president some tariff authority during national emergencies, did not give the president unfettered authority to impose whatever tariffs he wanted. Put another way, the lower court held that Trump exceeded his authority under IEEPA.

If, say, another court had found the opposite—that these tariffs were great and cool and Trump totally had authority—that would be a reason to send a letter like Sauer did. In that instance, the letter would highlight the new authority and explain that the reasoning should be taken into account in deciding the appeal. But for Sauer, it’s just vibes and deals, baby.

On July 27, after stating his intention to impose IEEPA tariffs, President Trump announced the largest trade agreement in history with the 27-nation European Union, America's most significant trading partner. See Alex Gangitano, Trump, EU's von der Leyen strike trade deal for 15 percent tariffs, The Hill (July 27, 2025). President Trump entered historic agreements with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan on July 22; and with the United Kingdom on May 8. These agreements support our request for a stay if the Court affirms.

So, a court told Trump his tariff deals exceeded his authority under IEEPA. But Trump ignored that and did some additional trade deals under IEEPA anyway. Therefore, you have to let Trump do all the tariffs he wants under IEEPA. That’s the essence of Sauer’s argument. The citation for that legal authority? An article in The Hill about Trump’s trade deals. Sure, whatever.

Oh wait. Sauer does have some other pertinent and significant authority for the court: If the appeals court doesn’t stay the lower court decision and Trump can’t continue his insane tariff-palooza, then there will be “catastrophic consequences for our national security. foreign policy, and economy.” Why? Sauer is sorta light on details there, but mainly it’s because “the President believes that our country would not be able to pay back the trillions of dollars that other countries have already committed to pay, which could lead to financial ruin.” Though conservatives treat Trump’s words as gospel, his beliefs are not actually legal authority.

If that weren’t enough hyperbole for one letter, Sauer also says that if Trump can’t do tariffs, “people would be forced from their homes, millions of jobs would be eliminated, hard-working Americans would lose their savings, and even Social Security and Medicare could be threatened.” So, our entire economy rests on Trump’s tariffs, with “deals” so flimsy and malleable they change all the time and so messy that they result in things like accidentally double-tariffing Japan. Good to know.

Sauer also told the appellate court that “One year ago, the United States was a dead country, and now, because of the trillions of dollars being paid by countries that have so badly abused us, America is a strong, financially viable, and respected country again.”

It’s impossible to overstate how insane it is that this is tucked in a letter that is just supposed to be about how you found a new case. It’s also impossible to overstate how insane it is that the solicitor general is making an argument that the country was a hobbled wasteland until January 20, 2025, but Trump has saved us all, so he gets to impose any tariffs he wants.

Sauer often takes this tough guy approach, but honestly, he tends to come off more like a petulant child. During oral arguments on the birthright citizenship case, he whined about how it is not fair that Trump keeps losing at the lower courts. When the administration was ordered to effectuate the return of wrongly deported Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, he whined that it was too hard.

Unfortunately, Sauer’s approach has proved remarkably successful at the Supreme Court, so he probably figured he’d take a shot with the court of appeals as well. And hey, if that doesn’t work, the high court’s conservatives have already made clear they will kneecap the lower courts to let Trump have his way. Who needs law when you’ve got that?